Four Indian-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed four Indian-backed terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group “Fitna al-Hindustan.”

ISPR stated that during the operation, the terrorists’ hideout was effectively targeted, and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists operating under Indian patronage were sent to hell.

According to the military spokesperson, weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists. The eliminated terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist activities.

ISPR added that a search operation is ongoing in the area to locate any remaining terrorists. Security forces continue operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam strategy, and operations will persist with full force until terrorism is completely eliminated.