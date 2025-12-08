Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Today – 8 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold took a nosedive after soaring to record high as per tola 24-karat per tola plunged by Rs2,300, settling at Rs442,162. Meanwhile, the price for 10 grams slipped by Rs1,972, now at Rs379,082.

Gold Rates Pakistan

Gold Rates Change New Price Gold per Tola – Rs2,300 Rs442,162 Gold per 10 Grams – Rs1,972 Rs379,082

The crash was triggered by a surprising downturn in the international market, where gold dropped by $23, landing at $4,198 per ounce, premium included.

This dramatic reversal comes right after gold had shot up by Rs3,000 per tola on Friday — a jump that had raised hopes of a continued upward streak. Instead, the market made a swift U-turn!

While gold stumbled, silver prices refused to budge, standing solid at Rs6,072 per tola.