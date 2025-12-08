Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Today – 8 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold took a nosedive after soaring to record high as per tola 24-karat per tola plunged by Rs2,300, settling at Rs442,162. Meanwhile, the price for 10 grams slipped by Rs1,972, now at Rs379,082.
Gold Rates Pakistan
|Gold Rates
|Change
|New Price
|Gold per Tola
|– Rs2,300
|Rs442,162
|Gold per 10 Grams
|– Rs1,972
|Rs379,082
The crash was triggered by a surprising downturn in the international market, where gold dropped by $23, landing at $4,198 per ounce, premium included.
This dramatic reversal comes right after gold had shot up by Rs3,000 per tola on Friday — a jump that had raised hopes of a continued upward streak. Instead, the market made a swift U-turn!
While gold stumbled, silver prices refused to budge, standing solid at Rs6,072 per tola.