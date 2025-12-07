Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Rate – 7 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed dip over weekend, after sharp upward trend. In the local bullion market, the rate of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs2,300, bringing it down to Rs442,162. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,972, closing at Rs379,082.

Gold Rates Pakistan

Gold Rates Change New Price Gold per Tola – Rs2,300 Rs442,162 Gold per 10 Grams – Rs1,972 Rs379,082

The decline follows weakness in the international bullion market, where gold shed $23 and reached $4,198 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

This downturn comes just a day after gold prices had surged. On Friday, the precious metal gained Rs3,000 per tola, pushing the price to Rs444,462 before retreating again on Saturday.

Meanwhile, silver prices stayed unchanged, standing firm at Rs6,072 per tola.