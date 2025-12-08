Gold prices move up by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold opened new business week on a positive note with significant gains in both local and international markets on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price moved up by Rs1,600, taking new rate to Rs443,762.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold surged by Rs1,372 to settle at Rs380,454.

In global bullion market, the price of one ounce gold surged by $16 to climb to $4,214.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board is slated to meet today (Monday) with Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility payment on cards, which would inject roughly $1.2 billion into economy.

The global lender will consider “Pakistan’s Second Review for the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF)” and the First Review for the “28-month Arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).”

If proposals sail through, Islamabad would see $1 billion under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and $200 million under Resilience & Sustainability Facility (RSF), pushing total inflows under the two programs to a hefty $3.3 billion.

The IMF meeting, slated for December 8, appears to signal a strong vote of confidence, with Fund officials praising Pakistan as a “textbook example of reform and resilience.”

A high-powered IMF team, led by Iva Petrova, toured Karachi and Islamabad between September 24 and October 8, then traveled to Washington, D.C., to hammer out a staff-level agreement. On October 15, the IMF confirmed that both sides had sealed the deal, and now all eyes are on today’s Board verdict.