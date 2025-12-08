UK court orders Adil Raja to publicly apologise, pay £310,000 in defamation case

LONDON – A judge has ordered UK-based former military officer and YouTuber Adil Raja to issue a public apology to Brigadier (Retired) Rashid Naseer.

The judge ruled that the apology must remain posted for 28 days on Adil Raja’s X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and official website. Adil Raja has also been directed to pay £310,000 in damages and legal costs by December 22.

Earlier this year in October, Adil Raja lost a defamation case filed against him.

High Court Judge Richard Spearman KC announced the verdict during the High Court hearing. Adil Raja had sought permission to appeal the decision, which was rejected by the judge.

Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer had requested the court to issue an order in line with the October judgment.

The judge ordered Adil Raja to pay £50,000 in damages and £260,000 in legal costs by December 22. Additional legal expenses will be determined later and will also have to be paid by Adil Raja. The court also issued an injunction restraining Adil Raja from making any defamatory statements in the future.

Adil Raja’s lawyer has indicated that they will approach the Court of Appeal against the verdict, while Adil Raja himself also stated that he would challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal.

It is worth noting that in the October verdict, the judge had declared Adil Raja’s allegations against Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer as baseless. Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer was present in court for today’s ruling, while Adil Raja’s legal representatives appeared on his behalf.