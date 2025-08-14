SHC grants bail to prime suspect Asad Shah, two others in Fatima Fariro death case

SUKKUR – The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench has granted bail to three individuals accused, including prime suspect Asad Shah, in the high-profile case involving the death of Fatima Fariro, a young domestic worker who died under suspicious circumstances at a residence in Ranipur.

Justice Khalid Hussain Shahani, presiding over a single-member bench, delivered the reserved ruling, approving bail for Pir Asad Shah, Pir Fayyaz Shah, and Hina Shah. Each was released on bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

As part of the bail conditions, the court ordered the accused to surrender their passports and barred them from traveling abroad while the case remains under trial.

The case drew national outcry following the emergence of distressing video footage on social media. The clips appeared to show the young girl visibly injured, struggling to sit up on her bed before collapsing.

A subsequent medical examination confirmed evidence of both physical and sexual abuse. The report noted multiple injuries on various parts of her body, including the eyes, head, back, and limbs.

Authorities had arrested several suspects following Fatima’s death, including the three individuals now granted bail.