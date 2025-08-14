ISLAMABAD – Leading search engine Google joined Pakistan’s Independence celebration, painting its homepage in Pakistani flag, unveiling striking doodle of the national flag to mark the country’s 78th Independence Day.

Google doodle takes users into a digital celebration, with patriotic songs, gripping tales of Pakistan’s creation, rare historical footage, and the latest Independence Day news all at their fingertips.

On this day, Google hailed August 14, 1947, as day Pakistan rose as a free and sovereign state, paying tribute to the courage and vision of the nation’s founding leaders.

For years, Google’s Independence Day doodles captivated audiences with cultural gems, like iconic monuments, and historic landmarks. This time, the tech giant has chosen pure symbolism, the flag itself, standing proud as a beacon of unity and pride.

Pakistanis are celebrating Indpendence with more zeal than ever today, especially after Markae Haq. President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in separate messages marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, urged the nation to rise above divisions and work for a just, equal, and united country.

Both leaders paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and the heroes of the Pakistan Movement, while saluting the armed forces and martyrs of Marka-i-Haq.

Top leaders also praised military for role that forced the enemy to retreat, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, and urged India to engage in dialogue on all disputes, including Kashmir.