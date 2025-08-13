Pm Shehbaz Calls On All Parties To Join Misaq I Istehkam I Pakistan For National Unity

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations and once again invited all political parties, stakeholders, and civil society to become part of the Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan.

Addressing the grand Independence Day ceremony held at Jinnah Grounds in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said that August 14 is not just an ordinary day but a long history marked by the sacrifices of our forefathers, the blood of martyrs, and the passion of those devoted to freedom.

He paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, and all leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement, noting that their visionary leadership changed both history and geography.

The Prime Minister said that India attacked Pakistan based on falsehood, relying on its military might, thinking it could dominate, but it forgot that wars are not won by weapons alone. Thank God, within four days, India’s arrogance was crushed.

He added that India faced a brave army led by leaders like Field Marshal General Sahid Shamshad Mirza, Zaheer Baber (Air Chief), and Admiral Naveed. The soldiers taught India a lesson in history that it will remember forever, fighting like a reinforced wall.

He said that mothers send off their sons with prayers, telling them to give their lives but not let the homeland suffer.

Shehbaz Sharif praised Field Marshal Asim Munir as a great son of the nation, who devised strategies against India’s war ambitions recognized by both friends and foes. Just as a new nation emerged on August 14, a nation also stood united in May. He pledged not to forget the sacrifices and abilities of their forefathers.

Announcement of Army Rocket Force

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced the formation of the Army Rocket Force, calling it a milestone that will strengthen Pakistan’s military capabilities with modern technology.

He emphasized that Pakistan is the only Islamic nuclear power, with expectations from the Muslim Ummah. He expressed gratitude to nuclear scientists and the armed forces, stating that Pakistan’s nuclear capability is meant for balance, not aggression.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the support of friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, UAE, Qatar, and Iran, which stood with Pakistan on the global stage. He thanked them on behalf of the nation.

He also thanked former U.S. President Trump for playing a role in ceasefire efforts and expressed hope that the Kashmir issue will be resolved in line with UN resolutions.

Shehbaz Sharif said that after coming to power, measures were taken to stabilize the struggling economy, preventing bankruptcy. Pakistan is now slowly moving towards development, evidenced by the stock market reaching record highs and interest rate reductions.

He credited economic and financial successes to the correct decisions of Pakistan’s political and military leadership. International agencies recognize Pakistan’s entry into a new economic era, though he stressed that hard work must continue to achieve prosperity.

The Prime Minister thanked Field Marshal Asim Munir for cooperating with the civilian government, helping create the National Finance Plan alongside the National Action Plan, and playing a key role in trade agreements with the U.S.

He also thanked the Chief Justice, noting that court rulings helped recover 100 billion PKR, and overseas Pakistanis contributed 38.3 billion dollars in remittances this year, strengthening the economy. He called Pakistanis abroad the nation’s great ambassadors.

Support for Gaza and Kashmir

The Prime Minister stated that while celebrating freedom, we should remember those suffering in Gaza and Kashmir, where innocent blood is being shed. Pakistan has always stood with the oppressed with principled and steadfast support.

He said the Palestinian issue is now a test of humanity’s conscience, and Pakistan will continue moral, diplomatic, and political support until Kashmiris and Palestinians receive their rights.

Call for Collective Thinking and Participation in Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stressed that it is time to rise above political divisions and personal interests and adopt collective thinking for Pakistan. On this great day, he invited all political parties, civil society, and stakeholders to join Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan. He clarified that this is not just an economic revival plan but the foundation of a broader national project, showing the world that despite differences, the nation stands united.

No Place for New Discord

He noted that terrorism has claimed 90,000 Pakistani lives and caused over $150 billion in losses. He emphasized that no new discord will be allowed to grow. Citizens have the right to protest, criticize, and engage in politics, but not to engage in violence, abuse, or rebellion against the state.

Finally, addressing the youth, the Prime Minister said that young people were the soldiers of the independence movement who spread Quaid-e-Azam’s message. Today, the nation’s hopes rest on the youth, and millions of children must rise with determination to build the country.

He said dozens of projects for education and employment have been launched, encouraging young people to benefit from them and work to make Pakistan a self-reliant nation, moving towards a great future.