Atif Aslam responds to claims of charging fees for interviews

LAHORE – Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has addressed the claims surrounding his charging fees for interviews.

In a recent interview, Aslam shared insights about his personal life and career, explaining that he has reached a point where he no longer feels the need to appear on every show.

He clarified that when people claimed he demanded a large sum for participating in a show, it indicated that the person wants to invite him to their show and seeks attention for themselves as well.

Atif Aslam also explained that while people may criticise him for missing certain shows due to his busy schedule, he did not feel the need to respond to such comments. He emphasized that he valued the respect and honor Allah has granted him.

The singer noted that people tend to remained respectful as long as they benefit from a relationship, but their attitude changed once the benefits are no longer forthcoming. However, he added that arrogance is not something that suits a person.

Speaking about success, Aslam shared that he had learned to conquer the world at the age of 18. He expressed deep gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering love.

Reflecting on the pursuit of success, he stated that while individuals often set various goals throughout their careers, once those goals are achieved, they may feel that material accomplishments do not bring true fulfillment.

At one point, he said, a person must realize the importance of taking a pause and enjoying the fruits of their hard work, as the race for success can otherwise continue endlessly.