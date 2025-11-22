Suspect involved in multiple child rape cases killed in Rawalpindi encounter

RAWALPINDI – A suspect involved in various cases of child abuse and kidnapping was killed in a police encounter in Rawalpindi’s Thana Amral area.

Polie said the suspect, identified as Muhammad Abbas, was shot dead during a firefight with law enforcement officers. Two other suspects managed to flee the scene.

The police had been actively searching for Abbas, who was wanted for the abduction of a minor in Ratta Amral, as well as for his involvement in multiple child abuse cases in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Authorities had received numerous reports linking him to unreported incidents of child exploitation.

During the operation, when the police attempted to arrest the suspects, they opened fire, resulting in the injury of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Owais.

Fortunately, Owais was protected by his bulletproof vest. The suspect, injured in the exchange of gunfire, was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officers arrived at the scene following the encounter, and a search operation has been launched to apprehend the two fleeing suspects.