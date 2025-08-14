Parveen Akbar calls Sanam Saeed a ‘Tomboy’ in latest interview

KARACHI – Senior Pakistani actress Parveen Akbar has made a personal observation about Sanam Saeed’s appearance, saying she seems more like a boy than a girl.

She recently appeared on a private talk show, where she candidly shared her views on various topics, including fellow actress Sanam Saeed.

During the show, host Mathira presented a photo of Sanam Saeed and asked Parveen Akbar for her thoughts.

“Sanam Saeed is undoubtedly a very talented actress,” Parveen said. “But for some reason, she seems more like a boy than a girl to me.”

She went on to describe Saeed as having a “tomboy” look but emphasized that this did not take away from her performance abilities.

“I fully acknowledge her talent. She’s an excellent artist,” Parveen added, appreciating Saeed’s work in television dramas.

The comment has sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending Parveen Akbar’s right to express her opinion and others criticizing the remark as unnecessary.