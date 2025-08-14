Independence Day: President, PM told to rise beyond divisions for a Stronger Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership marked nation’s 79th Independence Day with fiery pledges of unity, resilience, and unwavering defence of sovereignty.

President Asif Ali Zardari declared day a celebration of “renewed pride and hope,” citing country’s decisive victories in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as proof of unshakable national will. “Our triumph has restored faith in our institutions and strengthened Pakistan’s global stature,” he said, while vowing continued political, diplomatic, and moral support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also commended Marka-e-Haq as more than a military feat, calling it living validation of the Two-Nation Theory and urged the nation to remain vigilant in safeguarding strategic resources, including water.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace through dialogue but challenged India to demonstrate the same resolve in resolving disputes, especially over Kashmir.

Shehbaz also pointed to “bold measures” for public welfare, including significant electricity tariff cuts, and called for channeling the spirit of the Pakistan Movement into building an economy capable of ensuring “an impregnable defence and unshakable sovereignty.”

From barracks to the seas and skies, Pakistan’s armed forces echoed message. Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu paid glowing tributes to the founders and martyrs, vowing to defend every inch of the country’s territory and uphold the Constitution “at any cost.”