‘You are a tout’ – Fawad Chaudhry, Shoaib Shaeen scuffle outside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen engaged in a scuffle at a gate of the Adiala Jail where party’s founder Imran Khan is detained for months in multiple case.

Reports said the incident took place at gate number five of the prison. Both leaders first held a heated exchange words with Fawad calling Shaheen “a tout”. In response, Shaheen said: “Mind you own business”.

Later, the former information minister slapped Shaheen publicly. However, police officials managed to separate them.

Shaheen complained about the ordeal to Imran Khan, who later reconciled between them.

Fawad Chaudhry said he had ended dispute with Shaeen in line with instructions of the party founder, adding that Shaheen had defamed him in a TV show.