16 devotees travelling to Sehwan die in two road mishaps

NAWABSHAH – At least 16 people were killed and dozens others injured after two vehicles travelling to Sehwan with devotees on board for Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar met road accident on Saturday.

Police said an accident occurred on Aamri Road in Nawabshah when a van carrying devotees collided with trailer, leaving six people dead and 10 injured.

All the injured and bodies have been sent to hospital for further procedure.

The other incident took place in Khairpur where a bus carrying devotees overturned on National Highway near Ranipur.

The incident claimed ten lives besides leaving 30 people injured. Rescue officials said seven of the injured are in critical condition.

The Urs, which is start to being on February 17, is celebrated from Shaban 18 to 20 every year at Sehwan Sharif.

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs was one of the largest religious gatherings in which huge number of people came from Sindh, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan to pay homage to sufi saint annually.