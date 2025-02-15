Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh announces crackdown against unregistered vehicles from Feb 17

Kmc Announces Free Parking At All Its Sites In Karachi

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a crackdown on unregistered vehicles starting from Monday, Feb 17, across the province.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that unregistered vehicles will be impounded from Monday. He also directed showroom owners not to release any vehicle from the showroom without proper registration.

Additionally, the government has decided to take action against physically unfit vehicles in Sindh. A mandatory motor vehicle inspection has been introduced for heavy vehicles, dumpers, trucks, buses, and trailers, he said.

The Sindh government has also decided to set up four motor vehicle inspection centers in Karachi.

Earlier, the provincial government relaxed timings of ban on entry of heavy vehicles in metropolis, apparently succumbing to the pressure from powerful transport association.

The government has relaxed the timing of a ban by one hour, claiming that the decision had been taken for the convenience of both the public and transporters.

The development comes days after Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar had vowed to strictly implement the ban and not allow any heavy vehicles to hit roads before 11pm.

However, a high level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, has decided to allow movement of heavy traffic from 10pm instead of previous 11pm to 6am.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

