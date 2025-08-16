US dollars to Pak rupees Exchange Rate Convert USD, Euro, Pound to PKR – 16 August 2025

By News Desk
8:59 am | Aug 16, 2025

KARACHI – US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal continue to dominate Pakistan’s forex market. The buying and selling rates for these currencies are as follows.

On 16 August, US Dollar remains at Rs283.55/284.55, Euro at Rs329.8/331.8, Uk Pound at Rs383.2/385.4, AED at Rs77.2/77.45, and Saudi Riyal SAR at Rs75.45/75.7.

Other major currencies include the Australian Dollar at Rs183/188, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.9/2, reflecting steady trading activity.

All-Pakistan Forex Market reports stable trading across various currencies, while the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal remain among the highest-valued currencies in the local market.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.55 284.55
Euro EUR 329.8 331.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.2 385.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 75.7
Australian Dollar AUD 183 188
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.8 753.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 43.6 44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.95 36.3
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.15 925.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.5 67.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.22 167.22
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 735.35 737.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.75 223.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 348.5 351.25
Thai Baht THB 8.65 8.8
   
