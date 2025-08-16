US dollars to Pak rupees Exchange Rate Convert USD, Euro, Pound to PKR – 16 August 2025

KARACHI – US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal continue to dominate Pakistan’s forex market. The buying and selling rates for these currencies are as follows.

On 16 August, US Dollar remains at Rs283.55/284.55, Euro at Rs329.8/331.8, Uk Pound at Rs383.2/385.4, AED at Rs77.2/77.45, and Saudi Riyal SAR at Rs75.45/75.7.

Other major currencies include the Australian Dollar at Rs183/188, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.9/2, reflecting steady trading activity.

All-Pakistan Forex Market reports stable trading across various currencies, while the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal remain among the highest-valued currencies in the local market.