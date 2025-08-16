Tiktoker Junaid Jani Held After Female Relative Strips During Standoff With Nccia

KARACHI – Controversial Social media influencer Makhdoom Junaid, known as Junaid Jani online, was dramatically arrested after allegedly using his female relatives as human shields and attacking a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officer with a sharp weapon.

Officials said a team from Sukkur, backed by Mubina Town police, reached Jani’s home to make the arrest. Instead of surrendering, Jani allegedly staged chaotic public standoff, livestreaming the scene while urging women in his household to undress in protest, shocking onlookers.

During the frenzy, a law enforcement officer was seriously injured in a reported attack by the suspect.

Jani, along with three women, Fehmida, Ghazala, and Kainat, was eventually taken into custody and transferred to Sukkur for further legal proceedings.

Authorities said the case began when Jani allegedly lured a man into befriending a woman named Reshma over the phone. He then allegedly sent doctored, explicit videos to extort over Rs11 million, threatening to release them publicly if his demands were not met.

A separate case has also been registered for the violent attack on the government official during the dramatic arrest operation.