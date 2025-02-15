‘Green Pakistan’ project launched in Cholistan with focus on modern agriculture

In a significant step towards agricultural advancement, the much-anticipated ‘Green Pakistan’ initiative has officially been launched in Cholistan, Punjab. The event saw the participation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, along with federal and provincial ministers.

The inaugural ceremonies were held in the areas of Kundai and Shapu, where the project kicked off with the launch of key facilities such as the Green Agri Mall & Services Company, Smart Agri Farms, and an Agricultural Research and Facilitation Center.

The Green Agri Mall & Services Company, a crucial part of this project, is set to offer farmers access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides—aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that this project marks the beginning of a new era for modern agriculture in Punjab, heralding a revolution that will uplift farmers and improve agricultural practices. She highlighted that the Green Pakistan initiative is pivotal in empowering local farmers, providing them with the tools and knowledge to boost their yields and incomes.

Additionally, the Punjab Chief Minister honored the families of martyrs and injured veterans by distributing land allotment letters, symbolizing the government’s support and gratitude towards the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

This landmark initiative in Cholistan is expected to not only enhance the agricultural landscape of Punjab but also contribute significantly to the national vision of a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.