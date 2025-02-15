Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Green Pakistan’ project launched in Cholistan with focus on modern agriculture

Green Pakistan Project Launched In Cholistan With Focus On Modern Agriculture

In a significant step towards agricultural advancement, the much-anticipated ‘Green Pakistan’ initiative has officially been launched in Cholistan, Punjab. The event saw the participation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, along with federal and provincial ministers.

Green Pakistan Project Launched In Cholistan With Focus On Modern Agriculture

The inaugural ceremonies were held in the areas of Kundai and Shapu, where the project kicked off with the launch of key facilities such as the Green Agri Mall & Services Company, Smart Agri Farms, and an Agricultural Research and Facilitation Center.

 

The Green Agri Mall & Services Company, a crucial part of this project, is set to offer farmers access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides—aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that this project marks the beginning of a new era for modern agriculture in Punjab, heralding a revolution that will uplift farmers and improve agricultural practices. She highlighted that the Green Pakistan initiative is pivotal in empowering local farmers, providing them with the tools and knowledge to boost their yields and incomes.

Additionally, the Punjab Chief Minister honored the families of martyrs and injured veterans by distributing land allotment letters, symbolizing the government’s support and gratitude towards the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

This landmark initiative in Cholistan is expected to not only enhance the agricultural landscape of Punjab but also contribute significantly to the national vision of a greener and more sustainable Pakistan.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 February 2025 Saturday
 
Currency Buying Selling
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25
US Dollar USD 279.75
Euro EUR 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6
China Yuan CNY 37.59
Danish Krone DKK 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18
New Zealand $ NZD 155.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71
Thai Baht THB 8.03
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search