Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2025

KARACHI – Currency market shows marginal stability as Pakistani rupee maintained its position against major foreign currencies, according to updated exchange rates shared by local forex dealers.

On 1 August 2025, US dollar stayed at Rs284.9 and sold at Rs285.60, with slight change from previous days. Euro also dipped, trading at Rs329.1 for buying and Rs330 for selling. UK pound sterling continued to trade strong, with the buying rate at Rs380.4 and selling at Rs381.4.

UAE dirham was available at Rs77.65 for buying and Rs77.75 for selling, and the Saudi riyal held firm at Rs76 and Rs76.2, respectively. Other key currencies also shows minimal fluctuations.