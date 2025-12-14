Pakistan among global leaders in crypto regulation as 40m citizens use digital assets

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has vast potential to advance in the digital assets space, with an estimated 30 to 40 million Pakistanis already engaged in using such assets, according to Bilal Bin Saqib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the Chairman of Pakistan’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) outlined the government’s efforts to establish a regulated, transparent, and globally aligned framework for digital asset adoption.

Bilal Bin Saqib said that, for the first time, a structured pathway meeting international standards has been created for cryptocurrency exchanges. As part of this initiative, No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued to major global platforms, including Binance and HTX, marking a significant step toward regulated operations in Pakistan.

He further stated that Pakistan now ranks among the first three countries worldwide to formally adopt cryptocurrency regulations.

Highlighting the importance of a legal and organized ecosystem, Saqib noted that without proper regulatory frameworks, local talent and innovation cannot reach their full potential. He added that the global bond market—valued at nearly $100 trillion—is increasingly shifting toward digital systems, and Pakistan’s framework is designed not only to support trading but also to enable broader industrial and technological applications.

Looking ahead, Saqib said Pakistan aims to enhance its technological self-reliance over the next decade by empowering local industries to produce domestically rather than rely on imports. He emphasized that the goal is to position Pakistani youth as global experts and innovators, not merely consumers. “Pakistan has unique opportunities that very few countries possess. Our objective is to regulate cryptocurrency and provide a legal structure where talent can grow and thrive,” he said.