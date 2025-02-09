Karachi Weather Update: Day time Temperature expected to hit around 30°C in coming days

KARACHI – Weather in Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi is expected to turn hot in the coming days as the port city is expected to see a shift in patterns before mid of the month.

Met Office forecasts that daytime mercury is expected to hit 30 degrees Celsius and during the night, and the temperature will range from 14-16°C. As of Sunday, the metropolis is experiencing cold and dry weather, with temperatures at 11°C. Winds are coming from the northeast at a speed of 11 km/h, and humidity stands at 50percent.

Karachi Weather Update

Sindh capital is expected to see surge in temperatures during Ramadan. Early Ramadan days will remain pleasant, with warm days and cooler nights due to sea breezes.

Air Quality Index (AQI) currently indicates an unhealthy status, with country’s most populated city ranking seventh among the most polluted cities globally. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in Karachi soared, further contributing to the health risks faced by residents.

Authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, to protect their health amidst these weather and air quality challenges.