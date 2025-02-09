Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

iOS 18.3 is Here: Unlock Smarter Apple Intelligence with Latest Update!

Apple fans are excited about the new iOS 13.3 update as it brings a plethora of cool features, performance improvements, and enhanced security, especially on recent devices like iPhone 16. For users with older devices, performance upgrades can also make a difference, while privacy and security enhancements provide peace of mind.

Apple’s iOS 18.3 Features

AI more smart then ever 

The latest update, iOS 18.3, takes a major step forward in world of generative AI, improving Apple Intelligence by default on compatible devices like iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series. Apple Intelligence now comes pre-activated, introducing users to innovative tools like Writing Tools and Siri-ChatGPT integration.

In contrast to manual activation, many of features are active by default.

 

Among the most talked-about updates is the Enhanced Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16 models, which includes Instant Event Detection, allowing users to scan flyers and posters to add events directly to their calendars. Additionally, Enhanced Nature ID now offers better plant and animal identification through the camera. However, some users have reported issues with the accuracy of these features.

Siri X ChatGPT

The blend of Siri and ChatGPT, which was first introduced in iOS 18.2, is now fully available by default, but some users have reported inconsistent experiences, highlighting areas for improvement.

Improved Writing Tools 

Writing Tools have also been enhanced with the latest update, now offering seamless functionality for developers and everyday users alike. As AI-powered tool becomes a default feature, it’s quickly gaining traction as a productivity and creative asset.

Amid new exciting advancements, iOS 18.3 sparked new debate about privacy, specifically with automatic activation of Apple Intelligence. Apple reassures users that they can disable the AI tools via settings and maintains its commitment to user privacy through on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute.

Apple’s iOS 18.3 sets the stage future updates, with iOS 18.4 expected to continue expanding the possibilities of AI on iPhones. While the integration of AI promises a more productive and creative user experience, the company will need to address growing concerns surrounding privacy and the environmental impact of AI technologies as they continue to evolve.

iOS 18: Apple s new OS coming with app locking and screen customization

 

