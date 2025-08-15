‘Auntypreneur’ – Sanam Saeed responds to Parveen Akbar’s tomboy remarks

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed has shared a cryptic response after senior fellow Parveen Aknar called him “Tomboy”.

Akbar recently made headlines after commenting on Sanam Saeed’s appearance during a television interview. While praising Sanam’s acting skills, Parveen Akbar remarked that the “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” star “seems more like a boy than a girl,” further describing her as “a bit of a tomboy.”

The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking conversations about gender stereotypes and body image in the entertainment industry.

In what many fans are interpreting as a subtle response to the viral statement, Sanam Saeed shared a cryptic post to her Instagram story.

The post featured a stylized image of a woman along with a newly coined term: “Auntypreneur” — a fusion of the words “aunty” and “entrepreneur.”

The definition provided in the image described an “Auntypreneur” as: “An older woman who interferes in another woman’s personal life or career decisions.”

While Sanam did not mention any names directly, the timing and tone of the post have led social media users to believe it was a veiled response to Parveen Akbar’s comment.

The post has since fueled further debate online, with many users rallying behind Sanam Saeed for subtly calling out unsolicited judgments, while others have defended Parveen Akbar, arguing that her comments were not intended to offend.