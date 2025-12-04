President approves appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as COAS, Chief of Defence Forces

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had forwarded the summary to the Presidency after approving Field Marshal Asim Munir’s appointment as COAS and Chief of Defence Forces.

According to the official statement, the President approved the five-year appointment of the Chief of Army Staff as Chief of Defence Forces.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as COAS concurrently as CDF for 5 years, and a 2-year extension for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu from 19 March 2026. The President conveyed his best wishes to both. pic.twitter.com/RrIJNCC7I5 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 4, 2025

The President also approved a two-year extension in the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu.

As per the statement, the Air Chief’s extended term will begin on March 19, 2026.

President Zardari expressed best wishes for the successful tenure of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, and also extended good wishes to the Air Chief.

It is important to note that Field Marshal Asim Munir will serve simultaneously as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces for a five-year term.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is Pakistan’s first-ever Chief of Defence Forces.