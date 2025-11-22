51 Terrorists killed in KP in four days amid surge in counter-terrorism operations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army gunned down eight militants during a joint security operation in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation came shortly after seven civilians were killed Thursday night in an attack on the office of a local peace committee in Bannu.

PM Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for eliminating eight militants in Bannu.

He said: “Under the Vision of Resolve and Stability, the security forces are achieving major successes against terrorism.” He reiterated the government’s determination to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army said that on 21 November 2025, security forces and law-enforcement agencies carried out an intelligence-based joint operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in Bannu.

The militants’ hideout was targeted, and following an intense exchange of fire, eight militants were killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead militants, who were involved in multiple attacks against security forces, law-enforcement agencies, and targeted killings of civilians, ISPR said.

Intensity of intelligence-based operations in the region has been significantly increased in recent weeks.

These comprehensive and coordinated security measures aim to restrict militant movement, dismantle their facilitation networks, and reduce their ability to regroup.

A clearance operation is underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the area. According to ISPR’s separate statements issued in recent days, a total of 51 militants have been killed in various operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.