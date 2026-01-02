Moeed Pirzada, Sabir Shakir and others get life sentence in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in federal capital has sentenced Adil Raja and other accused individuals to double life sentences each in connection with a digital terrorism case involving state institutions.

The verdict was announced after the completion of the trial on May 9 in Islamabad, with ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presiding over the case.

The court handed two life sentences each to Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed, while Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada also received two life sentences each.

In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed a total of 35 years in prison on the defendants under various charges. The accused were also fined a total of Rs1.5 million.

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented 24 witnesses before the court, with Raja Naveed Hussain Kayani representing the prosecution. The trial was conducted in the absence of the accused as per the court’s decision, and the proceedings were completed without the defendants being present in court.

In cases related to the Rawalpindi and Ramna police stations, the court sentenced Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, and Syed Akbar Hussain to life imprisonment, while Shahin Sahbai, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed received sentences for the Ramna case.

The defense lawyers included Gulfam Ashraf Goraya, who was appointed as the legal representative for the accused by the court. According to anti-terrorism laws, trials can be conducted in the absence of the accused.