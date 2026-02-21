Strawberry prices soar to Rs1,000 per kg amid soaring demand in Ramadan

LAHORE – Pakistanis are paying unprecedented surge in demand for strawberries, and surge in demand pushed prices to shocking Rs 1,000-1300 per kilogram. Sources reveal that both ripe and unripe crops are ready in the fields, but farmers are facing mounting financial pressures this season.

The cost of cultivation risen dramatically due to higher expenses for planting, fertilizers, and crop spraying, leaving growers struggling to maintain profitability. Experts warn that these increased production costs are directly impacting market prices, making strawberries a luxury item for many households.

Despite challenges, women continue to play a crucial role in agriculture. In the fields, they are actively involved in weeding, plant care, and various other farming tasks. Regular irrigation, protection from birds, and relentless labor remain essential for ensuring a successful harvest.

With Ramadan boosting demand for fresh fruits on iftar tables, strawberries are being sold at prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 per kilogram. Even with price hike, consumers are still flocking to markets, determined to include the fruit in their evening meals.