Fully funded internship for Pakistani students announced in Saudi Arabia

A fully funded internship opportunity has been announced in Saudi Arabia for Pakistani students, offering a monthly stipend of $1,000 along with additional benefits.

According to international news agencies, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has officially opened applications for its Visiting Student Research Program 2026.

This fully funded international research internship program is available to undergraduate and master’s students from Pakistan and around the world.

Under the program, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000, along with round-trip airfare, free on-campus accommodation, comprehensive health insurance, visa support, and access to state-of-the-art laboratories.

The internship duration will be between 3 to 6 months, during which participants will work on research projects under the supervision of internationally renowned faculty members.

The program offers opportunities in various fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), including computer science, engineering, energy studies, environmental science, and biological sciences. Students will gain direct exposure to world-class research and advanced scientific methodologies.

Undergraduate students (at least in their third year) and master’s students from Pakistan and other countries can apply, provided they have a minimum GPA of 3.5. Proficiency in English is required; however, IELTS or TOEFL is not mandatory. PhD students, as well as current and former KAUST students, are not eligible for the program.

Applications must be submitted through the online portal. Required documents include an updated CV, official academic transcripts, a recommendation letter, a personal statement, and a valid passport copy.

Applications are accepted throughout the year, and shortlisted candidates are notified within a few weeks. Interested applicants can create an account on KAUST’s official website, upload the required information and documents, and submit their application.

KAUST’s Visiting Student Research Program is considered a globally recognized platform for emerging researchers, helping to enhance research skills and build international academic connections.