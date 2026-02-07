Pakistani Stars celebrating Basant 2026 in Style; See Pictures and Videos

Lahore is alive with color, music, and fireworks as Basant makes its spectacular comeback after 2 decades. With government-approved SOPs in place, Punjab capital transformed into a three-day festival of kites, drawing crowds from across Pakistan to witness the skies light up with vibrant displays. With masses, celebrities also joined the festivity.

From historic lanes of Androon City to sprawling new grounds and colonies, Lahoris are having fun time and younger generations are getting their very first taste of this iconic festival.

TV host and actor Imran Ashraf alos wowed fans as he shows kite-flying skills in viral videos. Usama Khan and cricketer Hassan Ali were spotted enjoying the celebrations with their loved ones, soaking up the joyous atmosphere. Fiza Ali brought a burst of sunshine to the festivities, donning a bright yellow outfit to welcome Basant in style.

From colorful kites soaring high to the sounds of laughter and fireworks echoing through the city, Lahore has never looked more alive. Check out how your favorite stars are celebrating this vibrant festival of color, tradition, and joy!