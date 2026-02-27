ISPR to hold key press conference on Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation

RAWALPINDI – Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, is set to address an important press conference today amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The briefing will focus on the latest security developments along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the ongoing military operations in response to recent unprovoked Afghan provocations.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 PM today, where media representatives will be briefed on the border situation and the recent progress of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

The operation, launched by Pakistan’s armed forces, has resulted in significant casualties for the Taliban. Reports indicate that 133 Taliban militants have been killed and over 200 others have been wounded.

In a series of successful counterattacks, Pakistani forces have destroyed 27 Taliban posts and taken control of 9 others.

Furthermore, over 36 enemy tanks have been destroyed, along with several artillery guns and APCs. The ongoing operation aims to curb the escalating threats posed by Afghan militants along the shared border.

During the press conference, DG ISPR will also provide answers to any questions related to the security situation and offer insights into future military strategies.