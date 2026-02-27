UN, Russia and Iran call for dialogue amid rising tensions Pak-Afghan tensions

ISLAMABAD – The international community has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve the issues through dialogue amid rising military escalation.

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has called for calm and respect for international human rights and humanitarian law.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Once again I call for calm and respect for international human rights and humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians, in the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have very regrettably flowed into violence. Immediate de-escalation is essential.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve the differences through diplomatic channels, asking both sides to halt cross-border attacks.

Iran has also offered to help “facilitate dialogue” to resolve the conflict.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to provide any help necessary to facilitate dialogue and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the neighbouring countries,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

The armed forces of Pakistan have concocted air strikes and targeted Afghan Taliban’s key military installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia while more than 130 Taliban operatives have so far been killed.

State media reported that two brigade headquarters have been destroyed in Kabul while one corp headquarter and one brigade headquarter have been targeted in Kandahar.

An ammunition depot and logistics base have also been destroyed in Kandahar while a corp headquarter has been targeted in strikes in Paktia.

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have surged following unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces at various locations, prompting Pakistan’s security forces to launch a full-scale retaliatory operation.

The ongoing “Ghazab lil-Haq” operation has so far resulted in the deaths of 133 Taliban fighters, with more than 200 others reported injured.