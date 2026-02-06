Women Colleges hit with Music, Dance, and Phone Ban amid Social Media Concerns

PESHAWAR – Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a strict notification banning music, dance, fashion shows, and even mobile phones during all extracurricular events in girls’ colleges, including welcome parties, farewell parties, sports galas, and cultural functions.

Issued by Directorate of Higher Education, the notification mandates that students attend these events in college uniforms, adhere to existing SOPs, and follow strict security measures to ensure modesty and safety, while prohibiting any photos or videos from being shared on social media.

Director of Higher Education explained that these SOPs already existed but were being reissued because many newly appointed staff members were not enforcing them, and recent viral videos of college events had drawn widespread parental outrage. While he confirmed that similar SOPs also apply to boys’ colleges and a notification for them will follow, the current restrictions apply to girls’ colleges due to cultural concerns and public backlash.

The decision was prompted by incidents such as a student event at the University of Peshawar’s Institute of Health Sciences and a performance at Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, where videos went viral, the latter resulting in the suspension of two faculty members.

Social media reactions have been mixed as some students and activists question why only girls are being punished and argue that if videos are the problem, mobile phone bans alone should suffice.

Some users warn that banning music, dance, and cultural activities may negatively affect students’ character, creativity, and personality development, saying extracurriculars are crucial for confidence and social skills, while activist Monza Hameed warns that bans alone cannot solve the underlying issues.