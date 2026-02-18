‘Imran Khan Rihai Force’ announced by KP CM to secure Imran Khan’s release

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced a new force named “Imran Khan Rahai Force” incuding PTI workers, the ISF, and the Women’s Wing, in latest desperate attempt to secure release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who made headlines after developing eye related complications.

The new force will take its oath in Peshawar after Eid, with the full roadmap to follow. Speaking outside the Supreme Court, Allama Nasir Abbas revealed shocking details about the PTI founder’s health: a medical report submitted to the court confirms his eye condition was critical. “The jailer committed criminal negligence,” he said, adding that legal action will be taken against those responsible.

@SohailAfridiISF announced "Imran Khan Release Force" at a presser today.

But it seemed more like a DELAYING TACTIC than effective plan to get Khan freed quickly😧

He said that he will get force sworn in AFTER Eid, a month later, & THEN give a plan, while Khan languishes in jail! pic.twitter.com/z5SdYbidrK — Pantifada (@pantifada) February 18, 2026

“All peaceful protests were blocked, and the government’s behavior was unconstitutional,” Allama Nasir Abbas said, referring to the sit-in staged by Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Aain Pakistan outside Parliament. Arrests of assembly members and terrorism charges against protestors were called “completely condemnable.”

Imran Khan’s deteriorating eyesight even pushed Mahmood Khan Achakzai to threaten a hunger strike. Though there is some improvement, continuous medical supervision is critical. Doctors Faisal Sultan and Asim Yousaf have been granted access, and the founder’s family and legal team are closely involved.

Alarm bells rang when lawyer Salman Safdar’s report revealed that 80% of the founder’s vision was affected. “Delay in treatment was a criminal act,” Allama Nasir Abbas stated. While there has been slight improvement, uncertainty still looms over his recovery.

Allama Nasir said the PTI founder has sent a message requesting a meeting with Dr. Faisal Sultan. In light of Ramadan, the sit-in has been called off for now, but the party’s future course of action will be announced soon.