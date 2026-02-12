From Fitna al Khwarij to Hybrid Warfare: DG ISPR briefs students on Pakistan’s Fight Against Terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry met with faculty and students of Aitchison College, Lahore, to discuss pressing national security challenges.

Pakistan Army spokesperson addressed critical issues including terrorism threats like Fitna al Khwarij and Fitna al Hindustan, as well as ongoing hybrid warfare Pakistan faces from multiple fronts.

Principal of Aitchison College stressed long-standing bond between the college and the Pakistan Army, calling it a source of pride since the nation’s founding. The session was marked by open dialogue, with students and teachers asking questions freely.

Aitchison College principal @TurabHussain21 is platforming ISPR propaganda. pic.twitter.com/BjDyW2krBE — Aaina Saaf (@AainaSaaf) February 12, 2026

DG ISPR responded with patience and precision, presenting facts clearly and addressing concerns with utmost diligence. Faculty members described the session as invaluable and urged that similar engagements be organized regularly to provide clarity in an era dominated by social media misinformation.

Students and teachers alike reaffirmed their support for Pakistan Army, pledging to stand united in fight against terrorism and to contribute to the country’s peace, security, and stability. The discussion also underscored unwavering vigilance of the armed forces, fully prepared to counter threats and thwart enemy conspiracies on every front.

This event shows importance of direct communication between the military and youth, ensuring that the next generation understands the realities of national security and the sacrifices made to protect Pakistan.