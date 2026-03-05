Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Market Rates – 5 March 2026

KARACHI – The currency market witnessed a stable yet mixed trading session, with major international currencies maintaining strong levels against the Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar (USD)’s buying is 279 and 280.50 for selling, continuing to hover near the 280 mark. Euro (EUR) remained firm at 323.16 (buying) and 328.00 (selling), reflecting steady demand in the market.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stood among the highest traded currencies at 371.32 for buying and 376.98 for selling, indicating its continued strength.

UAE AED) was available at 75.35 for buying and 77.40 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at 73.75 and 74.50 respectively.