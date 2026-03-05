Energy Markets in turmoil as QatarEnergy suspends obligations under force majeure

DOHA – QatarEnergy officially invoked force majeure, a legal declaration meaning it cannot deliver on certain gas contracts and is not obligated to do so. The decision effectively suspends supply commitments and signals a major breakdown in contractual obligations, leaving buyers scrambling and markets on edge.

Force majeure is not a routine supply hiccup as it is formal admission that unforeseen events beyond the company’s control have made delivery impossible. Contracts tied to the affected supplies are now void, and buyers have limited legal recourse.

More than 80% of Qatar’s LNG exports flow to Asia, powering industries and homes across the continent. Beijing depends on Qatar for roughly 30% of its LNG imports, while India sources 42–52%, South Korea 14–19%, Taiwan 25%, and Japan is increasingly turning to volatile spot markets for supply. With the declaration of force majeure, those flows are disrupted, and energy security across Asia is under threat.

Asian LNG benchmark prices surged 39% after production disruptions, and analysts warn the price shock could become a long-term reality. Industries are already feeling the squeeze, as Indian companies have reportedly cut gas consumption by 10–30%, forcing factories to scale back operations. This is not a minor adjustment; it means reduced industrial output in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Restarting LNG production after a full shutdown typically takes two weeks just to restart liquefaction facilities, followed by another two weeks to reach full capacity. That means at least a month of zero production, assuming no further complications, security concerns, or inspection delays. With the broader conflict still unresolved, there is no guaranteed timeline for recovery.