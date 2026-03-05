Latest

Gold & Silver

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Latest Gold Rates – 5 March 2026

By News Desk
5:25 am | Mar 5, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rate stands at Rs539,962 on Thursday as prices plunged sharply amid bullion’s roller coaster ride the international bullion market.

As price of gold per tola goes down by Rs10,000, rate for 10 grams of gold sheds by Rs8,573 to settle at Rs462,930.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item New  Price
Gold (Per Tola) Rs539,962
Gold (10 Grams) Rs462,930
Gold (International/Ounce) $5,172
Silver (Per Tola) Rs9,004

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price
26-Feb-26 Rs540,562
25-Feb-26 Rs541,262
24-Feb-26 Rs539,962
23-Feb-26 Rs536,562
21-Feb-26 Rs533,562
20-Feb-26 Rs526,462
18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

The global market painted an equally grim picture. International gold prices tumbled by $100, dragging the rate down to $5,172 per ounce. The sharp international slide directly intensified pressure on domestic rates.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Amid the gold slump, silver offered a surprising twist. Defying the broader trend, silver prices edged up by Rs100, reaching Rs9,004 per tola.

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

With back-to-back declines and global volatility shaking investor confidence, all eyes are now on where the precious metals market heads next.

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now