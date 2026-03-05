Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Latest Gold Rates – 5 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rate stands at Rs539,962 on Thursday as prices plunged sharply amid bullion’s roller coaster ride the international bullion market.

As price of gold per tola goes down by Rs10,000, rate for 10 grams of gold sheds by Rs8,573 to settle at Rs462,930.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Item New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs539,962 Gold (10 Grams) Rs462,930 Gold (International/Ounce) $5,172 Silver (Per Tola) Rs9,004

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price 26-Feb-26 Rs540,562 25-Feb-26 Rs541,262 24-Feb-26 Rs539,962 23-Feb-26 Rs536,562 21-Feb-26 Rs533,562 20-Feb-26 Rs526,462 18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

The global market painted an equally grim picture. International gold prices tumbled by $100, dragging the rate down to $5,172 per ounce. The sharp international slide directly intensified pressure on domestic rates.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Amid the gold slump, silver offered a surprising twist. Defying the broader trend, silver prices edged up by Rs100, reaching Rs9,004 per tola.

With back-to-back declines and global volatility shaking investor confidence, all eyes are now on where the precious metals market heads next.