Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Iranian Mission after Khamenei’s killing

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Embassy of Iran in Islamabad to sign condolence book after assassination of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Dar’s visit shows Islamabad’s call for peace and its expression of solidarity with the Iranian people during an unprecedented political crisis.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of international norms and warning that targeting state leaders risks destabilizing the entire region. His remarks came as global powers reacted to rapidly escalating tensions.

The crisis erupted after airstrikes attributed to United States and Israel, which reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader and triggered retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces. Explosions were reported across multiple Middle Eastern states, heightening fears of a broader military confrontation.

Inside Iran, some citizens mourned the loss of their longtime leader, while others celebrated, exposing deep political and social fractures.

As the world watches, diplomats urge restraint, warning that continued escalation could push the Middle East into a new era of conflict and instability. Governments and international organizations are calling for dialogue to prevent further bloodshed and restore regional peace.