Girl gang-raped by seven men in front of boyfriend; probe underway

MUMBAI – A chilling crime has shaken Assam, where 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by group of at least seven men in brutal attack carried out at knifepoint while her boyfriend was forced to watch it.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on February 19 when the couple was sitting in a car on a bypass road near Silchar. A group of men appeared, dragged them out of the vehicle, and subjected the woman to sexual assault one after another while threatening them with a knife.

After the attack, the perpetrators allegedly forced the victim to transfer Rs10,000 to an account. The victim also filed a complaint at Silchar Sadar police station, prompting an investigation.

Authorities said the victim identified two suspects so far, 25-year-old Nilotpal Das and 27-year-old Subol Das, both residents of Silchar, who have since been arrested. Medical examinations and a recorded statement of the survivor have been completed as part of the legal process.

The incident sparked outrage and renewed concerns over rising violent crime in India, with citizens demanding swift justice and stronger measures to protect women’s safety.