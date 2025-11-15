New PMDC Rules simplify Transfers for private Medical Colleges

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced a major change in its faculty transfer policy. Under the new regulations, faculty members of private medical colleges will be allowed to transfer to another private medical or dental college without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current institution.

To complete the transfer, faculty members will need to submit a copy of their resignation, an offer letter from the new college, and a sworn affidavit. This marks a significant shift from the previous policy, which required an EOC (Equivalence/No Objection Certificate) from the college being left.

The new policy will take effect from the next academic year. However, the NOC requirement will continue to apply for transfers involving public (government) medical and dental colleges. Faculty leaving government institutions will still be required to obtain an NOC.

PMDC officials say the change aims to simplify transfers within the private sector while maintaining strict regulations for government colleges.