Ducky Bhai facing psychological strain after release, says family friends

In the gambling app case, recently released Ducky Bhai’s family friends and business partners, Iqra Kanwal and Areeb Parvez, have spoken for the first time about the YouTuber’s mental and psychological condition.

They said, “People don’t know the truth. We have spoken to both Ducky and Aroob. At the moment, they are not in a mental state where they can meet people. They need time. It is not easy for an innocent person to spend so many days in jail and come back normal.”

According to Iqra and Areeb, Ducky endured the entire ordeal alone. “No matter what we say—‘we did this’ or ‘we tried that’—it is pointless, because only Ducky faced the toughest moments in jail. We can’t even imagine what trauma he went through.”

They added that Aroob Jatoi feels the same way. “Ducky just wants to spend some time with his family; he is not in the mood to meet anyone. When he gets better, then everyone will sit and talk. Right now, he needs solitude, peace, and time.”

A large number of Ducky Bhai’s fans have expressed concern and sympathy on social media. Many users wrote that the latest updates show how deeply the jail experience has affected him. Fans have also prayed for the health and peace of both Ducky and Aroob.