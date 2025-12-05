Netflix becomes ultimate movie powerhouse with $83 Billion takeover of Warner Bros

LONDON – Streaming giant Netflix has announced it will acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for a staggering $83 billion, making it the biggest entertainment deal of the decade.

With this, Netflix will not just stream shows anymore and they’ll own HBO Max, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, and a century’s worth of cinematic gold. The streaming giant is officially becoming a Hollywood powerhouse.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hailed the deal as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine storytelling for the next century.” With hits like Stranger Things and Squid Game, Netflix is now merging its blockbuster originals with Warner Bros.’ legendary catalog.

Industry insiders warn this mega-merger could give Netflix unprecedented control over movies and TV. Critics fear it may even border on a monopoly, triggering political and antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and worldwide.

Even Hollywood heavyweights are alarmed. Titanic director James Cameron had previously labeled any Netflix takeover of Warner Bros. as “a disaster.” Could Netflix start limiting blockbuster films in theaters to boost streaming? Many fear the answer is yes.

The deal is expected to close in 12-18 months, and Netflix is reportedly securing billions in bridge loans to make it happen. Analysts say the move signals one thing loud and clear: Netflix is aiming for total Hollywood domination.