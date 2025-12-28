Mehrbano confirms she is not married anymore amid Divorce Rumors

KARACHI – Pakistani starlet Mehrbano finally addressed swirling rumors about her marital life, putting an end to months of speculation by confirming that she is currently not married.

Churail star, known for her bold and fearless portrayals in dramas and films, tied the knot with Shahrukh Kazim Ali three years back. However, recent developments and social media activity sparked intense speculation about the duo.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked Mehrbano directly, “Are you married?” She responded negatively. This brief but powerful answer has put an end to ongoing rumors that had intensified on social media and among fans.

The rumors gained traction after September 2025, when all pictures of Shahrukh Kazim Ali suddenly disappeared from Mehrbano’s Instagram account. Even pictures from their wedding were removed, and it has everyone talking.

Mehrbano, usually outspoken and active on social media, remained silent on the matter for months, which only fueled speculation about divorce or separation. Her clarification now settles the debate, though it leaves many curious about the reasons behind her social media deletions and the apparent end of her marriage.

Mehar Bano is known for her work in TV dramas and film. She gained recognition for her role as Umama in Daagh, earning Lux Style Award nomination for Best Actress. She also starred in popular dramas like Balaa (2018) and Meray Paas Tum Ho (2019), and made her film debut with Motorcycle Girl in 2018.

The actor studied at National College of Arts, Lahore, and since appeared in notable projects including Miss Fire, Uff Yeh Mohabbat, Bunty I Love You, Mor Mahal, and Lashkara.