‘You can’t dance’ – Fans react to Mehar Bano’s latest beach video

Mehar Bano is gorgeous and talented Pakistani actress best known for her unique roles in drama serials like Daagh, Mor Mohal, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Churails.

She keeps her fans engaged by sharing photos and videos on social media platforms, including Instagram.

In her latest Instagram video, Mehar Bano can be seen dancing to a mixtape on a beach while wearing a bold dress.

“Send me a mixtape I can’t resist. Thankyou @tangoleadaz and @cynth_unruly for teaching me so many of these steps,” she wrote in the caption.

However, the video did not set well with the fans who took aim at her in the comment section. A user wrote, “I don’t know if someone had told you or not, but you can’t dance”.

Another user also questioned her mental health as he wrote, “Doctors kaya kehtay hain?”