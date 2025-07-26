Credit Card services go offline in Pakistan as major Bank schedules July Maintenance

KARACHI – Standard Chartered Bank announced temporary suspension of all credit card services across Pakistan due to scheduled system maintenance.

In recent announcement, SC said service outage will start at 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 26, and continue until 5:00 am on Sunday, July 27.

Credit card transactions, statements, and online card management features will remain unavailable throughout the maintenance window as bank apologized for the inconvenience and advised clients to complete any essential transactions in advance.

Such scheduled downtimes are not unusual and are part of routine banking operations. Banks frequently carry out maintenance during off-peak hours to enhance infrastructure, implement security upgrades, and manage growing digital traffic.

Bank urged users to plan ahead and make any urgent credit card payments or bookings before the service window begins on Saturday evening. The bank confirmed that all services are expected to resume by early Sunday morning.

While inconvenience may cause short-term disruption for some customers, Bank said such maintenance is important to keeping Pakistan’s digital banking infrastructure secure and up to date.