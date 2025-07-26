Pakistan withdraws from all sports events in India citing security concerns

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided not to participate in any sports events held in India due to security reasons.

The Pakistan Sports Board has imposed a ban on all national federations from agreeing to participate in sports competitions in India.

The Pakistan Sports Board has also formally issued a notification.

The notification states that no sports federation will participate in any sports event in India without the permission of the Pakistan Sports Board.

It added that federations must consult the PSB before participating in any sports events in India. The PSB spokesperson said that these decisions were made during the PSB Board meeting held on July 23.

No duration has been specified in the notification. As a result, the national hockey team will not be able to participate in the Asia Hockey Cup.

The 2025 Men’s Asia Hockey Cup will be held in Rajgir, India from 27 August to 7 September.