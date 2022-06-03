Watch — Mohammad Rizwan reveals why Babar Azam rejected an ad worth billions
03:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan revealed that skipper Babar Azam rejected an advertisement deal during the month of Ramadan.
Addressing a press conference, Rizwan said that the Pakistan team captain rejected a TV ad because he was asked to take a sip of cold drink while he was fasting.
He revealed that the advertisement was worth billions of rupees.
Rizwan said that Babar Azam has great love for people in his heart and he wanted to take the team to a new height.
Mohammad Rizwan named Leading T20 Cricketer in ... 12:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has achieved another title as he has been ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Petrol price hike: Netizens lash out at govt on social media04:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Watch — Mohammad Rizwan reveals why Babar Azam rejected an ad worth ...03:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Happy birthday to 'Sultan of Swing' – Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram ...02:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
-
- Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable development10:58 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir surprises fans with first look from Netflix’s ...09:30 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022