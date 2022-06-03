Watch — Mohammad Rizwan reveals why Babar Azam rejected an ad worth billions

03:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Watch — Mohammad Rizwan reveals why Babar Azam rejected an ad worth billions
Source: PCB
LAHORE – Pakistani star batsman Mohammad Rizwan revealed that skipper Babar Azam rejected an advertisement deal during the month of Ramadan. 

Addressing a press conference,  Rizwan said that the Pakistan team captain rejected a TV ad because he was asked to take a sip of cold drink while he was fasting. 

He revealed that the advertisement was worth billions of rupees.

Rizwan said that Babar Azam has great love for people in his heart and he wanted to take the team to a new height. 

