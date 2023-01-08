Shaheen Afridi returns to training after injury

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to training with his teammates on Sunday at the National Bank Cricket Arena, nearly two months after he injured his knee.

Reports in local media said the 22-year-old trained with the ODI squad, which is set to lock horns with New Zealand from tomorrow.

Following his injury in January, the star player has been working hard to get back to fitness. Afridi is currently not part of the squad amid the road to recovery from the injury he suffered during the World Cup last year.

Sharing an update on his recovery, the pacer said he is delighted to be back on the ground after the break. He said the rehab work is going as planned, adding that physio worked on him.

Afridi, who was blessed with an elevated frame and the ability to bowl fast, said he is slowly increasing the number of overs with each passing week. He mentioned bowling 19 overs this week and eyes reaching 25 by next week.

As the country’s flagship tournament helped the pacer to grow over the years, he is now waiting eagerly for Pakistan Super League 2023. Being the skipper of defending champions, he said Qalandars created history and are confident to put up a good show on the field this year.

The young blood earlier suffered a knee injury and his return to international cricket is linked with the completion of the rehabilitation programme.