10:23 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
PAKvAFG: Shaheen Afridi’s deadly yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital (VIDEO)
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning performance in warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup confirms he is in ominous form after recovering from a knee injury.

Team Green took on Afghanistan in the second warm-up match today in Australia where in Afridi delivered a deadly yorker in his opening over, hitting the food of rival team’s opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Gurbaz was declared leg before wicket, but he was in terrible pain after facing the toe-crushing Yorker and he was hobbled off the field by a teammate.

Reports said that the Afghan batsman has been shifted to hospital for foot scan.

The video of the Shaheen Shah’s yorker has gone viral on social media, with users saying they were expecting the same form from the pacer.

The warm-up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was, however, called off due to rain at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pakistan were only able to bat for 2.2 overs while chasing the target of 155 runs when the match was first delayed and then called off.

Pakistan is also set to lock horns with arch-rival India in their first match of the world cup on October 23.

More From This Category
