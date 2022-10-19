Amitabh, Anupam, Boman to climb Mount Everest in upcoming movie 'Uunchai'
Bollywood's megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are gearing up to bust all the myths around aged people not being able to pull off ridiculously adventurous stunts.
The Sholay actor, Munna Bhai MBBS star and the Saraansh actor will leave behind Tom Cruise for his world famous risky stunts in movies.
The Piku star is all set to climb the Mount Everest for his upcoming film Uunchai. Accompanied by Kher and Irani, the Bhooth Nath actor is setting the bar higher with his exceptional dedication to his profession even at the age of 80.
On Friendship Day 2022, Bachchan uncovered the first visual from Uunchai that showed Anupam and Boman hiking to the top of Everest.
Taking to his Instagram, Big B wrote: “Observe #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our impending #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Go along with me, @anupamkher and @boman_irani on an excursion that celebrates kinship. A film by @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a performance center close to you on 11.11.22.”
Uunchai will also see Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in extraordinary appearances. The film is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022. The film was reportedly shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur.
On the work front, Bachchhan's latest projects include Ganapath,The Umesh Chronicles, Project K and Butterfly in the pipeline.
Ali Zafar pens a heartwarming note for Amitabh ... 04:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated her 80 birthday and despite his age, he still remains in demand and ...
